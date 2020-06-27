Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed on Friday that a uniform syllabus for primary level has been prepared after consultation with all the stakeholders including the provinces and seminaries.

Winding up discussion on the cut motions, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that online education has been started for the students after the closure of schools due to Covid-19 and a Radio Channel will soon be launched for the purpose.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also decided to launch a comprehensive plan to ensure availability of internet in the far flung areas of the country so that the students of these areas can have excess to online education.

The Minister said a meeting of provincial educational ministers is scheduled for next Thursday to ponder over the possibility of opening educational institutions.