KARACHI -Unilever Pakistan has announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio, with the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand’s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name of Fair & Lovely will be announced after the necessary regulatory approval.

Over the last decade, Fair & Lovely’s advertising has evolved to communicate a message of women empowerment. The brand’s vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people and that is inclusive and diverse - for everyone, everywhere. The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones.

In 2019, the brand’s communication moved away from benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening, towards glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance which are holistic measures of healthy skin.