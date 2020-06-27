Share:

TIMERGARA - The District Development Committee (DDC) Dir Lower on Friday approved 107 development schemes worth Rs 140 million to be executed under the Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) program by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To this effect a meeting was held at the District Council Hall Balambat with Chairman DDC and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan in the chair.

The development schemes approved by DDC Dir Lower included repair and construction of roads, pavement of streets, construction of water supply schemes, check dams and irrigation channels.

Out of the total approved schemes Tehsil Balambat will get 8, tehsil Adenzai 14, tehsil Timergara 27, tehsil Khall 14, tehsil Munda 14 and tehsil Lal Qila Maidan will get 24 development schemes. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan said work on development schemes would soon be initiated in the district which will resolve the people’s problems.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of development schemes. He directed the heads of all departments to provide people with services at their doorstep purely on merit.