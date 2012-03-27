RAWALPINDI – Carjackers and robbers ruled the city on Monday when they were stealing 4 cars, 3 motorbikes and looting cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables from various citizens.

A man was also allegedly kidnapped from the area of Police Station (PS) Gangmandi while police registered a case and started investigation.

According to details, a Honda car (RL-432) of Zuhaib Hassan was stolen from the area of police station New Town and one Sikandar Khan’s car (RPT 5601) was picked up from the limits Pirwadhai whereas Mehran car (RLD-1514) owned by one Raja Muhammad Ishaq was lifted from the jurisdiction of Cannt area. A Totyota Corolla car (RA-600) of one Ibrar Ishaq was also mugged from the Airport area.

Similarly, unknown vehicle lifters stolen motorcycle (RLB-4176) of Muhammad Hammad Butt and Zameer Butt’s motorcycle (UR-984) was lifted from the areas of New Town while a motorcycle number RIL 1072 was also pilfered from the jurisdiction of PS Sadar Berooni.

In the daring incidents of house robberies, four unidentified robbers jumped into a house located in RA Bazaar and held the entire family hostage on gunpoint. Later, the burglars collected Rs 5,000 cash, gold ear-rings and chain and mobile phones and fled from the scene. Imran, the house owner, reported the incident to police station concerned.

A citizen Muhammad Shakeel, resident of Scheme III, lodged a complaint with Airport police that four armed dacoits entered into the clinic and snatched Rs 42,000 and 3 mobile phones on gunpoint. The dacoits later run away, he mentioned.

On the other hand, a citizen Muhammad Irshad alleged a man Noor Amin of kidnapping his cousin Ilyas from Mandi, the limits of PS Ganjmandi.

Taking action on the complaints of the victims, police filed cases and started investigation with no arrest or recover so far.