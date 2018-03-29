Share:

MOHMAND AGENCY : Two suspected terrorists were killed in an FC operation, security sources said on Monday.

On a tip-off, the lawmen launched the operation in Tor Khawar area of Safi Tehsil near Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand Agency. The sources said the suspected militants opened fire on the security forces compelling them to retaliate.

The deceased are Haq Nawaz and Mohsin. Nawaz is stated to be commander. The FC also recovered rocket launchers, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition and explosives from the hideouts of the militants.

The bodies were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital, Ghalanai, where they were buried, according to locals.

On March 17, militants ambushed a polio team, comprising seven personnel in Safi Tehsil.

According to driver Wasif’s statement, he and the other driver were freed, while two polio workers, Wajid Ali from Mohmand Agency and Salahudin Khan from Bajaur Agency were shot by the gunmen.

Another three workers Sher Muhammad, Aftab Ahmad and Muhammad Sadiq were got freed.