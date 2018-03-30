Share:

islamabad-Deputy Director Food Department Islamabad, Muhammad Afzal Bhagat imposed fines totalling Rs. 40,000 on various food outlets for violation of food safety laws during surprise inspection of hotels and restaurants in G-11 Markaz.

The hotels fined during this special checking include Jahangir restaurant (Rs. 10,000), media restaurant (Rs.5000), Dubai restaurant (Rs. 10,000) and Darbar restaurant (Rs.15, 000). The food teams also sealed a sub-way store due to unhygienic conditions. Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has intensified the on-going campaign against food adulteration following the directions of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani and constituted special teams to deal with the matter.