QUETTA - At least 40 people have become unconscious after eating poisonous sweets in Haji City area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Monday.

According to detail, the victims have become unconscious due to eating toxic sweets at Haji City area. Levies force reached the site and shifted the victims nearby hospital for medical aid where the victims were referred to Sibi hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition.

Levies force also arrested an owner of Sweet shop Muhammad Kamran. Further investigation was underway.