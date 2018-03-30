Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday approved promotion of 50 police inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent

of police.

A police spokesman said a departmental promotion board met at the committee room at the Central Police Office where service record of inspectors from different districts came under consideration and members of the board sanctioned promotion of 50 inspectors to the rank of DSP. “The formal approval of these promotions was given by Punjab Police IG Arif Nawaz Khan,” the spokesman said.

THREE SPs RESHUFFLED

Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday ordered transfer and posting of three police officers.

According to a notification, SP Faisal Shahzad, awaiting posting, was posted as Lahore’s SP (Operations) Model Town police division while SP Shakir Ahmad was transferred and posted as SP (Investigations) Model Town against an existing vacancy. Similarly, SP (Operations) Iqbal Town Umar Farooq was transferred and posted as SP (Operations), Sadar Police Division against an existing vacancy.

STUDENTS VISIT PUNJAB SAFE

CITY HEADQUARTERS

A delegation of student from the University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila and Mirpur University of Science and Technology visited the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Monday.

The delegation comprised of 65 students of BE Commuter Engineering whereas the MUST delegation comprised of 30 students of information technology led by three faculty members.

According to officials, the study tours were arranged by both institutions to help tech savvy manpower get first hand insight of PSCA's premier project that employs latest technologies backed by advanced infrastructure and is gradually appearing to be a serious option for future workplace.