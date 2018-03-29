Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court division bench yesterday expressed displeasure over the absence of the counsel for former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema during hearing of a petition against his arrest.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar was not present in the court when the bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi resumed hearing. An associate of AzamTarar told the bench that the lead counsel could not appear due to an unavoidable engagement at Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said Tarar being head of a legal education committee of Pakistan Bar Council was to represent the bar at the meeting with the HEC officials.

Justice Najafi said the counsel should have filed an adjournment request in writing rather verbal information conveyed through a junior associate.

The judge observed that the hearing could not be adjourned for a long period and directed the counsel to appear today (Tuesday).

Paragon: The division bench also issued notice to the NAB on a petition moved by Paragon City, Tipu Developers and Executive Builders against freezing of their bank accounts by the bureau.

Lawyer of the companies stated that the NAB initiated an inquiry against the petitioners/companies and got their bank accounts frozen while no offence had been established so far.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh yesterday overruled registrar office objection its had earlier raised to a petition against the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan ambassador to US and directed the office to fix its hearing before an appropriate bench.\