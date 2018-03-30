Share:

Rawalpindi - Assistant Commissioner Saddar Division Tasneem Ali Khan on Monday has lifted the ban on a burial in Ali Town graveyard and assured the management committee of withdrawing the police case against its members. He also announced to organise a meeting with the public elected representatives and the notables of area on March 31 to resolve the graveyard land dispute on permanent basis.

AC Saddar Tasneem Ali Khan took these decisions during his visit to Ali Town Graveyard located at Union Council Dhama Syedan. He was flanked by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Mubashir Hussain while UC Dhama Syedan Chairman Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Vice Chairman Syed Asad Abbas Kazmi, President Graveyard Committee Raja Abid Pervaiz, former Nazim Syed Jamil Kazmi and Councillor Raja Muhammad Iftikhar also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the graveyard management committee informed AC that government had allocated some 43 kanals of land for graveyard 15 years ago but the district health department. had grabbed more than 10 kanal of land and built a basic health unit on it.

They told AC that a bogus case had also been registered against management committee on application of DDHO. AC Tasneem assured the locals and the participants of meeting that the dispute would be solved on merit.

He also allowed the area residents to bury their beloved ones in the graveyard. He said that a meeting would be held between the government high ups and the management committee on March 31 to devise a further strategy.