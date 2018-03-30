Share:

It is good to note that after more than 70 years, Pakistan is going to have its first-ever water policy after all, draft of which will be presented before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) shortly.

The federal cabinet in its meeting under chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad the other day approved presentation of draft of water policy before CCI after Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz had briefed it in detail about the issues relating to water management .

According to the reports in the newspapers, the first-ever water policy aims at the introduction of integrated water management for addressing water related challenges such as enhancing water storage capacity, conservation, research and development , capacity building of existing administrative departments, allocation of financial resources and establishment of the institutional set up at provincial levels.

The federal cabinet also accorded its approval to amendments in the Rules of Business 1973 for inclusion of Hajj and Umrah Directorate in Schedule-111 as an attached department of Religious Affairs Ministry and of National Language Promotion Department and National Library of Pakistan as attached departments of National History and Literary Heritage Division , for signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Academy of Letters and Nepal Academy of Letters with areas of cooperation including mutual exchanges ,collaboration in the translation of works of prominent literary figures, holding of joint exhibitions and conferences .

The federal cabinet also approved in principle a proposal regarding introduction of special pay scales for soliciting services of professionals in the public sector organizations among some other items.

Going through the agenda carefully, one do realizes that many of these items should have been put into action years ago. But still better late than never late.

ASIM MUNIR,

Rawalpindi, March 14.