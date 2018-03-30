Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amy Adams is reportedly set to star in upcoming drama ‘The True American’.

The ‘Arrival’ actress is said to be in talks with Annapurna Pictures over a role in the big screen adaptation of Anand Giridharadas’ non-fiction book of the same name, set in Texas in the days after the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to Variety, the ‘American Hustle’ star is in negotiations to appear in the film, which will be produced by Annapurna, although it is thought Amazon Studios could be taking over the financing and distribution of the project.

As reported by the publication, the deal has not yet been confirmed as Adams is said to be trying to work her schedule around HBO series ‘Sharp Objects’, which she is producing as well as starring in.

‘Jackie’ filmmaker Pablo Larrain is set to direct ‘The True American’, while it’s said Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani are in talks to join the cast.

The film will tell the story of Muslim immigrant and Bangladesh Air Force veteran Rais Bhuiyan, who survived a killing spree in the aftermath of 9/11 which took the lives of two other immigrants.

Bhuiyan worked at a convenience store in Dallas to establish himself in the US, and wanted his attacker Mark Stroman - who called himself the ‘Arab slayer’ - to be spared from execution.

It comes after it was revealed Adams is ‘’really excited’’ to return as Princess Giselle in the upcoming sequel to Disney’s ‘Enchanted’. Director Adam Shankman recently told Collider: ‘’We’re turning in a script really soon, and everybody feels really good and gung-ho. I’ve been in touch with Amy [Adams] and the cast, and everybody is really into it.

‘’We all love the story about everybody wondering what exactly defines happily ever after. It’s just a very exciting project that we all hope happens. Right now, we’re in a good place.’’