ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Arshad Malik as vice chief of the air staff, the Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said Monday.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik was born on July12, 1962 in Faisalabad. He joined the PAF in 1978 in the 76th GD(P) course and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December, 1983. Malik has flown various trainer and fighter aircrafts including Mirage, F-6, F-7P, and F-7PG.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, an operational air base and a regional air command. Malik was posted to China for two years to oversee and coordinate the development and manufacturing of JF-17 aircraft.

He has also served initially as deputy chairman and later on as chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra. His staff appointments include personal staff officer to Chief of the Air Staff, Director (Operations Project), Director (Operational Requirement and Development), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (OR&D), Chief Project Director JF-17 and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel) at the Air Headquarters.

Malik is a Graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, National Defence University and Air Command and Staff College, USA. In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).