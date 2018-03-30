Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ashley Graham says her ambassador job with Revlon is proof that she is breaking new ground in the fashion world. The 30-year-old American model is the newest spokesperson for the cosmetic brand and beauty insists her hiring shows that the industry is changing for the better because when she was growing up she only ever saw ‘’very thin’’ models or actresses in makeup advertising campaigns.

Speaking to the Glamour website, she said: ‘’When I was growing up, the women I saw in makeup campaigns always had an unattainable beauty. They were either an A-list movie star or a very thin model. I hope people understand how groundbreaking this is - that Revlon now has a curve model from my generation in their campaign.’’

Although she is one of the most in-demand models in the world, appearing on the covers of magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Sports Illustrated, Ashley admitted there was a time when she didn’t feel beautiful and credits her mother Linda and her husband Justin Evrin for helping her to see her worth.

She explained: ‘’There used to be a time when I couldn’t say ‘I love you’ to myself in the mirror, so I began telling myself the affirmations ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful.’ I still say them. That’s what gets me out of bed on my hardest days. My mom’s always been a positive influence.

And now Ashley - who is also a Pantene ambassador likes to show off her curvy figure by wearing clothes that accentuate her waist and revealed she was inspired by supermodel Cindy Crawford’s glamour to colour in her beauty marks with an eyebrow pencil for definition.