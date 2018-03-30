Share:

LAHORE-Asim Abbasi’s directorial debut, Cake, has made a big appearance and has won him the award for best director at the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF).

The festival had facilitated an exceptional function screening of the movie on March 20, by a Q&A with a portion of the cast individuals and Abbasi.

Abbasi took to twitter to share the news and wrote: Oh wow! So humbled and moved. Thank You UK Asian Film Festival for the honour and Attika Choudhary for accepting it. BBC broadcast journalist, Attika Choudhary acknowledged the honour on his behalf.

A truly crossover Pakistani film, Cake is a family drama about love, loss, choices and responsibilities. The story unravels when the ageing patriarch of the Jamali family is taken ill and his eldest daughter and sole caregiver, Zareen, is forced to reconnect with her sister, Zara, on her return from London.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, the film stars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik, and is produced by Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.