MIRPUR (AJK)-Austrian Senate Chairman Mr Reignher Trodt said that his country would play its due part in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar hosted by Kashmiri NGO Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) at Vienna Press Club with the collaboration of Social Democratic Party of Austria, says a message released to the media here on Saturday.

Addressing the seminar the Austrian Senate chairman termed Kashmir as humanitarian issue which involves the fate of about 20 people of the Jammu & Kashmir State - calling upon both India and Pakistan to resolve the issue according to the aspirations and wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, principal party to the much-delayed issue between two nuclear armed arch rivals in South East Asia.

Trodt said that the 71-year-old issue has consumed a lot of human lives. The Austrian Senate chief said Austria will play its due part in resolution.

"The objective of holding of the seminar was to apprise the external world of the increased human rights abuses unleashed by the Indian occupational forces in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir state," KIIR Executive Director Sardar Amjad Yousaf told this correspondent on telephone.

Besides, speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Executive Director KIIR Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Kashmiri rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani, Dr Humira , Local community leader and office-bearers of Social Democratic Pary and others also addressed the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir urged the world community to end its silence over the plight of the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir which, he underlined, Indian occupational forces had, in fact, turned to hell in continued abortive attempt.

He said Indian forces want to suppress Kashmiris just and principle struggle for freedom from the long Indian subjugation. He called upon India to end its intransigence on the issue.

KIIR Executive Director Sardar Amjad Yousaf said that India, on one hand was committing massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. And on the other hand, it was involved in frequently violating the ceasefire on daily basis through unprovoked firing on the civilian on LOC, he further said.

"Thus India was involved in war crimes blatantly in the region," he said.

Director Programme Altaf Hussain Wani gave detailed account of human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. 'There is very little choice between life and death and New Delhi is using all its military might to crush the popular and civilian uprising against its occupation," Wani said. He added that the right to live, the right to freedom of expression and opinion and all civilian spaces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir have been chocked by the suppressive Indian forces.