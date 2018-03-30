Share:

KARACHI - Known social worker Bilquis Edhi has called upon the young students to acquire excellence in technology and utilise their professional competencies to help address the issue of social disparity. Addressing a programme organized by the students of Computer Science Department of Sir Syed Girls College to mark Women Day 2018, she said they being fortunate enough to acquire education must contribute in bringing about needed changes in the society.

“I am fully conscious of the hindrances many of you have to face but it is incumbent upon all of us to boldly meet the challenges through unity in our ranks,” said Bilquis Edhi.

“Our collective goal must be to share our blessings with our less fortunate compatriots,” added the activist.

She, on the occasion, also appreciated growing presence of women in different departments and professions that were previously considered to only for men.

Expressing her pleasure to see the country’s first woman superintendent of police (SP) Shahla Quraishy also invited as a guest on the occasion, Bilquis Edhi said presence of women in police force was a much needed development in the country.

,”This was very much needed and I am sure that more and more women joining the police force will help contain rate of crime against women,” commented Edhi.

Shahla Quraishy thanking the organizers for inviting her as the guest urged young students to also pay attention towards their career development.

Later, she also distributed shields among students who scored distinctions in their subjects during BCS exams reminding them that there exist tremendous opportunities for women in the police department as well as other law enforcing agencies.

Regional Director of Colleges for Karachi, Mashooq Baloch in his brief speech appreciated that girl students were outperforming boys in different fields due to their sheer commitment and hard work.

College students on the occasion presented skits. Principal, Prof. Tanvir Khalid and Head of Computer Science Department, Prof Shafiq Naz shared details of the achievements made over they years by the college and the department respectively.