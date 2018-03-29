Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy (E&L) Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has asked the all stakeholders including the parents, teachers and members of civil society to discourage the trend of cheating in exams at all level if we want to save our future generation from total destruction.

Presiding over a meeting in his Sindh Assembly Building office on Monday regarding Secondary School Examinations beginning from Tuesday in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas and then in other parts of the province, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that it is the need of the hour that we should strictly implement the decisions, taken in the meeting of Steering Committee, in letter and spirit.

He said, “No cell phones are allowed in examination centers and it is the duty of the heads concerned to discourage cheating in exams in their relevant centers and those who are failed to do so they may be taken to task.”

The Minister E&T was sure that if we worked on the same page, we could get our objective. He also requested to the parents to stop their children in involving cheating in exams because their this act might helpful for their own children to achieve a bright future.

Jam Mehtab warned the cheating mafia that Sindh government was committed to eradicate cheating culture and all officers concerned and vigilance teams would pay surprise visits to the examination centres and would take action against those who were found involved in cheating irrespectively.

He also asked the heads of educational boards to ensure all facilities at examination centers so that the students might take exams smoothly.