ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of China Yao Jing Monday discussed issues of bilateral relationship and China Pakistan Economic Corridor with National Security Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua.

The envoy who called on the NSA expressed his satisfaction over the growing mutual cooperation and said that Chinese Government is keen to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in multidimensional spheres.

The Envoy said that China believes that building of economic corridor is conducive for promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region. “CPEC is key to regional prosperity and to sustainable peace in the region,” he added.

The NSA said that Pakistan and China shared very special and close relationship and we regard China as most reliable friend and a partner. Both sides discussed different aspects regarding CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor). The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for peace and stability of the region.