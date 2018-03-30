Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that expatriate Pakistanis are great ambassadors of the country and solving their problems on a priority basis is the responsibility of the state.

“For that purpose, the Punjab government has established the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, which is efficiently working to fulfill the duty of protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis. This commission has emerged as a strong symbol of protection of properties and other assets of Pakistanis living abroad and the establishment of this vibrant department has ensured to resolve issues of expatriate Pakistanis effectively. The establishment of OPC is a great example of public service,” he said.

Shehbaz expressed these views while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in London yesterday. He said that OPC has provided prompt relief to thousands of expatriate Pakistanis by solving their problems. “Due to this, no one can dare to usurp their properties or other assets. The performance of OPC, with regard to solving problems of overseas Pakistanis, is commendable and the hard work and passion of this commission is worthwhile. OPC has set a high example of teamwork and served the people by breaking the barriers of lust, fear or greed,” he said. He maintained that oversees Pakistanis have played an important role in strengthening the national economy. “They have proved their mettle in different sectors of life across the globe. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has served the masses selflessly and people always remembered the leadership that served them with commitment, sincerity and truth,” he said.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that successful holding of PSL-3 cricket tournament is a victory of 220 million Pakistanis and added that a clear message has been given to the enemies by displaying a strong determination.

Appreciating the wonderful arrangements made for PSL-3 matches in Lahore and Karachi, the chief minister said in a statement from London that the nation deserved congratulates for making the event a success. “After Lahore, the peaceful holding of final in Karachi has proved that Pakistanis love sports and irrespective of the final results, the peaceful Pakistan has won,” he added. “The whole nation has given invaluable sacrifices for peace and due to these efforts sports activities have been restored in the country. It is my utmost conviction that difficulties would cease if we continue working with determination and the success will be achieved. With the grace of Allah Almighty, 220 million people of Pakistan have achieved success. Like PSL-2, PSL-3 too has been won by Pakistan and the enemy has been defeated. The enemies of the country, terrorists as well as extremists have been utterly defeated. During the matches, the whole nation was united and displayed national unity fervently. Nations move forward with hard work, commitment and honesty and Pakistani nation will be strengthened by following these principles. The nation has fully exhibited unity and cohesion and the PSL matches have written a new history while the courage and passion of the nation are further augmented,” the chief minister said.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the news carried by a section of the press about molestation of children and shooting of their videos in Jaranwala. He has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and sought a report from the Faisalabad capital city police officer. He ordered legal action against criminals and dispensation of justice to the affected families.