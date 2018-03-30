Share:

SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT-The local government contractors submitted a complaint to the divisional commissioner against the corrupt officials who demand kickbacks from them for giving work order.

They alleged that despite approval of contract of various development works, the local governments' officials were demanding 5 percent commission from every contractor for the issuance of work order.

"If contractors receive the work order after making desired commission, they will have to pay 10 percent commission to other officers for confirming work carried at the spot and 5 percent commission for getting payment of bill," they complained. They appealed to the commissioner to intervene as in these circumstances; they were unable to carry out work under prescribed standard.

Sialkot district administration said that 80 percent construction work has been completed at 689 development schemes in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed stated this while reviewing the pace of construction of these development projects during a meeting held at DC office.

He said that the total cost of these 689 development schemes Rs24.42 billion, out of which the government has yet released Rs15.5 billion. He directed ADCG Meesam Abbas and other officials concerned to ensure the timely completion of these projects by ensuring the use of quality material.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested three armed men and recovered cash and gold ornaments from them. Three armed men entered the house of Sheikh Shahzad and held all the family members at gunpoint. On resistant, the armed men started aerial firing and fled away with gold ornaments and cash.

Receiving the information about the incident, civil lines police rushed to the spot and after a little chase police arrested the accused persons including Sajid, Siddique and Abid, residents of Sheikhupura. The police also recovered cash, gold ornaments and illegal arm from them. It was told that all the three accused were involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents in various districts.

Furniture worth of millions of rupee was burnt to ashes while one labourer injured at Race Course Road Gujranwala. Workers were busy in furniture show room when a portion suddenly caught fire due to short-circuit. Receiving the information, a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and overcame the fire after two hours operation while one labourer namely Liaqat received burn injuries.