Telenor Microfinance Bank, TPL Insurance enhance scope of joint venture

KARACHI (PR): Telenor Microfinance Bank and TPL Insurance have enhanced the scope of their successful joint venture, 'SehatSakoon', which now offers life insurance to its subscribers.

It was announced in a special event organized to celebrate the success of the product here at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi. President & CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank, Mr. Shahid Mustafa and CEO TPL Corp Ali Jameel also attended the event.

Colleagues with extraordinary performances were recognized and awarded at the event. Telenor Microfinance Bank and TPL Insurance collaborated to introduce health insurance product 'SehatSakoon' in 2014 in order to provide convenient, affordable and easily accessible insurance to common people.

Telenor Microfinance Bank's nationwide Branch' network was leveraged to offer the product across the country.

Oppo, Dolby Laboratories announce Global IP Partnership

LAHORE (PR): Dolby Laboratories, a world-leading expert and developer of audio, imaging and voice technologies, announced that it has formed a global, strategic intellectual property partnership with Oppo, the leading smartphone brand among young people. The co-operation will see Oppo collaborate on Dolby's High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE AAC), JPEG-HDR and other audio and video technologies.

High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE AAC) is an international standard for audio encoding authorized for use by Dolby Laboratories to hundreds of companies around the world.

JPEG-HDR is part of the static image encoding standard whilst also storing data in a highly dynamic range of more than 8 bits so users can sample the entire range during post-processing.

BASF calls for proposals: Newtrition Asia Research Grant 2018

LAHORE (PR): Newtrition, BASF's human nutrition brand, Monday launched the sixth grant call for its science-based innovation research programme, the Newtrition(r) Asia Research Grant.

This programme aims to fund and support academics in Asia Pacific to study nutritional topics that will advance research relevant to diet and health for consumers in this region.

For the first time, under the theme of "Beyond Basic Nutrition", the research will center on three focus areas: cardiovascular health, metabolic health, and physical function and mobility. Potential projects will study the relationship between functional ingredients and those focus health areas.

This is a change from the previous focus on ingredients only, to ensure that the grant continues to stay relevant to consumers' evolving nutrition needs and health demands.

"Rapid economic development and urbanization have brought about a nutritional transition in Asia as well as epidemiological changes. We have seen a shift from nutrient deficiencies to a higher incidence of chronic diseases such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Delivering the right nutrients to the right people at the right time can play a fundamental role in reducing risk factors associated with these chronic diseases," said Tina Low, Vice-President, Global Business Management, BASF Human Nutrition.

Gree appoints Waseem & Shaniera Akram as Brand Ambassador

LAHORE (PR): Gree is an international and renowned brand of consumer electronics that reflects technological excellence. It is the leading producer of a wide range of air conditioners and other home appliances with world-class quality and cutting-edge features. In 2018 Gree Pakistan continues with its phenomenal success from last few decades, Gree has appointed Waseem Akram & Shaniera Akram as their brand ambassador who will be endorsing Gree's spectacular lineup of Air conditioners, refrigerators and water dispensers.

With its wide range of aesthetically designed air conditioners which are known for their outstanding cooling efficiency and the convenience of use. One distinguishing feature that stands out about these products is "energy saving" which is supported by refrigerant filled in compressors.

With multiple capacities of BTUs, color and designs range these ACs and Refrigerators are the perfect match to your lifestyle.

PTCL congratulates Islamabad United on magnificent win

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) congratulates Islamabad United team on its magnificent win on the final of PSL3 played at National Stadium Karachi.

PTCL is the official partner of Islamabad United in PSL3, with its logo seen prominently on the back of the shirts worn by Islamabad United players. It was heartening to witness the excitement, enthusiasm and emotions of millions of cricket fans across Pakistan connected through cricket and PTCL with Karachi at its center stage.

The Islamabad United team's performance was remarkable throughout the Tournament, and their victory was an outcome of brilliant cricket played by all its players. PTCL is proud to be a partner again of the team who has won PSL 2018.

Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Adnan Shahid said on the occasion, "PTCL congratulates Islamabad United team and management on winning the PSL 2018 trophy. We believed in the true potential of the Islamabad United team. PTCL has always played its due role as a national company, supporting national sports and will continue doing so in the future as well." Islamabad United owner, Ali Naqvi said, "All the sponsors played a vital role in promoting cricket in Pakistan. We would like to thank all our sponsors, in particular PTCL for having faith in Islamabad United team and sponsoring us for the 2nd consecutive year. Cricket brings a lot of joy and happiness to the masses, therefore we are happy to bring back smiles to the people of Pakistan.

Haier invents "Air Washing"

LAHORE (PR): Haier Group's high end brand Casarte exhibited a new air washing machine using leading air technology at the 2018 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) held in Shanghai, China. The innovative system marks the beginning of a new era as a third cleaning method, after washing with water and dry cleaning.

Washing machine technology is being constantly upgraded. However, leather, velvet, silk, cashmere and fur are so valuable and hard to care for properly, regular household washing machines simply don't cut it- making it impossible to clean high end fabrics at home.

US media delegation

visits SZABIST

KARACHI (PR): SZABIST (Karachi) hosted a four member US media delegation; Carlo Munoz (The Washington Times), Bennet Seftel (The Cipher Brief), Kay Johnson (Reuters News), and Kristina Wong (ABC News, Washington D.C.) at its campus.

The visit was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). During the exchange with Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali (President, SZABIST) and Dr. Kaiser Bengali (Dean Management Sciences, SZABIST) the regional relations between Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and US were discussed.