SIALKOT-Federal Secretary for Textile Division (Ministry of Commerce and Textile) Hassan Iqbal has said that the government will ensure technological upgradation of the textile industry.

He said that advanced technology had become vital to flourish Pakistan's textile sector by encouraging the textile and garments' exporters at every level.

He stated this while addressing an "Interactive Session of Business Community" held at the PRGMEA House Sialkot under the auspices of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA). Central Chairman PRGMEA Ejaz A Khokhar presided over the session. A large number of the textile and garments exporters also attended the session.

The federal secretary announced two percent cash bonus for the textile and garments exporters for developing new product for the international markets. He said that the government was striving to boom the country's textile and garments sector. He said that the government would also encourage the products under Prime Minister's Incentive Package.

He also stressed a need that all the processing of the textile material be done in Pakistan. "We could produce the best cotton in Pakistan by utilising the advanced research and technology," he added. He said that Pakistan was enriched with the world's best human and natural resources. He also urged the exporters to ensure early diversification of their traditional and non-traditional export products with the competitive prices in the international trade markets. He also asked the exporters to improve the quality and standard of their export products of textile and garments following the international standards to explore and capture the new international trade markets.

He said that the government was encouraging the national and foreign investors to establish new industries in Pakistan by getting all the benefits and incentives announced by the government to encourage the investors.

He also pledged his full cooperation for the early clearance of Sialkot exporters' sales tax refund claims. He said that the govt would encourage the exporters at every level to increase the textile exports from existing 60 percent. PRGMEA Central Chairman Ejaz A Khokhar highlighted the issues and perturbing problems being faced by the textile and garments sector in Pakistan and sought their solution.