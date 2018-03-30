Share:

LAHORE - Hundreds of lady health workers staged a sit in outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, causing worst traffic mess in the heart of the city.

The protest continued till late night as negotiations with the government officials remained inconclusive. President of LHWs Association Rukhsana Anwar has announced continuing the sit-in till acceptance of all demands.

Hundreds of LHWs from across the province gathered outside the PA in the morning to press for the demands of payment of outstanding dues, scale upgrade and implementation of service structure.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with the demands, LHWs staged a sit in at Faisal Chowk that continued till filing of this report late on Monday night. Protesting LHWs chanted slogans in favor of their demands and against the provincial government.

Sit-in at Faisal Chowk caused a traffic mess on The Mall and adjoining roads. The closure of Faisal Chowk and Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to The Mall led to diversion of traffic to adjoining roads and this led to a massive traffic jam. Unpleasant incidents of exchange of words between protesting LHWs and citizens were also witnessed. As the negotiations with health department officials remained inconclusive, LHWs announced to continue sit in till acceptance of all demands. President of LHWs Association Rukhsana Anwar said that compulsory five deliveries per month was not acceptable. She said that LHWs would perform duties only for eight hours a day. She demanded payment of outstanding dues, implementation of service structure and BPS-7 for LHWs. She vowed to continue protest till acceptance of all demands.