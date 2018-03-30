Share:

Islamabad - The Homicide Investigation Wing of Islamabad police have traced the culprit in what appeared to be an honour killing case, according to the police officials.

The dead body of a woman was found lying in a nullah in sector G-13/3 on 7 November, 2017. The police have arrested Khursheed Khan, son of Shamsher Khan, a resident of Chahar Bagh Tehsil and District Swabi in connection with the murder. The accused was the brother-in-law of the victim who, according to the police sources, murdered the woman after she was divorced twice in a short span of time.

“The accused killed his sister-in-law (B) with a sharp weapon as honour killing ,” they added. The Ramana police had, on a tip off, recovered the dead body of the victim, the daughter of Gulmast Khan from a nullah. The police could not immediately confirm the victim’s identity and she was buried by police in Islamabad. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, workers at a fuel station in the limits of Tarnol police station on Monday attacked and injured at least four customers after the latter complained of short-selling. The filling station is reportedly owned by a former Inspector General Islamabad Police, Bani Ameen. According to one of the victims, Hafiz Waseem, the employees attacked him and three of his friends when they complained about less-measuring. He said the attackers also resorted to aerial firing. One of the victims received a serious head injury while the others got bruises on their body. The injured were immediately shifted to the PIMS hospital for medical treatment.

Furthermore, Inspector General of Police Sultan Azam Temuri has said that Islamabad Women Police Station is being made more operative to ensure protection to the females, children and other marginalized segments of society. He was presiding over a meeting here at Women and Child Protection Center.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti, SSP (Operations) Najeed ur Rehman Bugvi, SP (City) Muhammad Iqbal, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and members of Human Rights and Gender Watch Committee and Conciliatory Committees.

Keeping in view that more than 50 percent of the country’s population is female; the IGP said that the establishment of such a centre in Islamabad is the need of the hour because it will provide for the marginalized segment of society. He said that doctors, scholars and legal advisors should also provide services at this center. Temuri said that the justice system of a society can be gauged from the protection measures for the weakest segments of society. He said that various measures are being taken to ensure their rights by the police.

Human Rights and Gender Watch Committee would be made more effective to handle similar cases.

IGP said that this committee would monitor such cases and give recommendations to end them. He added that a police mobile van and ambulance have been provided to this center to respond within 5-7 minutes after receiving complaints against females and children.

He said that the center has been lined with all helplines while a separate helpline (8090) has also been set up for assistance in violation cases. This helpline can be accessed through call or SMS, he added.

The female participants in the meeting gave suggestions for effective policing measures in such cases. The IGP welcomed their recommendations and directed to ensure implementation on them.

The IGP said that effective measures are being taken to curb drug peddling activities in educational institutions and several cases have been registered after arresting the narcotics suppliers. The IGP said that a team of Islamabad police is running awareness campaign in educational institutions so that students can be told about this menace.