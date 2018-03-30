Share:

WAZIRABAD-As many as 100,000 people belonging to various government and non-government organisations have been given fire safety and safe evacuation training.

This was stated by Muhammad Kbaeer, District Fire Safety Officer, during a media talk after a training session organised for Grade-IV staff of Wazirabad Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital here the other day.

He said that fire safety and safe evacuation had got importance after the APS incident, lamenting the fact that there weren't fire safety officer in public hospitals and educational institutions across Gujranwala district. "The newly-constructed buildings in Gujranwala district lacked safe exits," he added.

Mr Kabeer stated that the importance of fire safety and safe evacuation of people, especially the injured ones was felt severely after the APS incident and Rescue 1122 had arranged extended training programs in this regard. He said as many as 50,000 persons were given fire safety and safe exit training in 2016; 25,000 in 2017 and 20,000 during the ongoing year. "Everyone should acquaint himself with the know-how of fire safety and safe exit in emergency situations," he maintained. "Rescue 1122 has chalked out a program to hold training sessions in private hospitals and educational institutions to impart the staff and students fire safety and safe exit training", Mr Kabeer said.

Adherence to Quran, Sunnah only way out





HAFIZAABD-A religious scholar called upon the Muslims to strictly abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah for their salvation in this world and hereafter.

Addressing a gathering of Ahle Hadith Youth Force activists in Makkah Town here, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Al-Alimi central leader Maulana Manzoor Ahmed said that the nation was confronting various problems due to deviation from the teachings of the Holy Quran.

"It was imperative for all of us to lead our lives truly in accordance with the teachings of our Holy Book, as it was a panacea for all our problems," he maintained.

Meanwhile, Dawat-e-Islami central leader Maulana Abdul Wahab advised the Muslims to play their due role in the elimination of un-Islamic and secular culture to enforce Islamic system in the country.

Addressing a gathering at the dera of Malik Phool Awan in connection with the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moeenuddin Chishti Ajmeri, he said that the spiritual leaders and Ulema of Indo-Pak subcontinent had played a pivotal role in spreading Islam throughout the region.

He also threw light on the sacrifices rendered by Ulema for the creation of Pakistan. He urged the government to enforce Islamic system in the country.