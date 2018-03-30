Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) congratulated Islamabad United on winning the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and expressed the best wishes for the team.

ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed, senior vice president M Naveed, vice president Nisar Mirza and ICCI Sports Committee chairman Nasir Chaudhry jointly said that winning the PSL final by Islamabad United was not only a great honour for the people of capital, but also a proud moment for the entire nation.

They said that the PSL has brought international cricket back to Pakistan which has created a spirit of happiness and confidence in the entire nation. They hoped that the top international cricket teams would soon start visiting Pakistan.

They also felicitated the government, Pakistan Army and the security agencies for making it possible to hold the PSL's last two matches and final in Pakistan as it was not possible without their sincere efforts and hard work. “The successful holding of PSL matches in Pakistan has sent a positive message to the international community that Pakistan is a peaceful country and any team can come to play here.” They also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding the PSL matches in Pakistan and added that the efforts of PCB have provided good opportunity to the Pakistani nation to enjoy cricket in their own country. They were of the view that cricket and other sports not only promoted solidarity in the nation, it also provided good entertainment and generated lot of business activities.

They said that the PCB should strive to organise all matches of next edition of the PSL in Pakistan as it would not only improve the image of the country, but also help in promoting business and industrial activities and achieving positive outcomes for the economy.

A six-pound cake was also cut to mark the victory of Islamabad United. They said that it was not United or Zalmi, it was Pakistan and its cricket, which came out eventual winners.

ICCI officials cutting cake to celebrate Islamabad United title victory in PSL-3.