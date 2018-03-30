Share:

MIRPURKHAS - PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi would visit Mirpurkhas on April 6 to participate in the two-day membership camp to be held at Post Office Chowk in which Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi would also fill the membership forms of the masses.

This was disclosed by PTI youth wing divisional president Tausef Malik and District President Noor Muhammad Sial while talking to journalists in National Press Club Mirpurkhas on Monday.

They said that strategy was being devised regarding visit of the above said leaders and also holding two-day membership camp at Post Office Chowk. They further said that the top leaders were visiting the different areas of the Sindh province to activate the workers and increasing the members of the party also in interior Sindh. On this occasion, divisional vice president Abdul Razzaque Soomro, Irfan Shaikh city president, Danish Mansoori, general secretary of the city and additional general secretary City Nasir Shaikh were also present.

MANHANDLING CONDEMNED

Local journalist strongly condemned the manhandling of their colleague by PTI workers on Sunday.

It was condemned in a meeting held at National Press Club Mirpurkhas which was presided over by President Qamaruddin.

Meeting was told that journalist Imran Malik was taking footage of two groups of the party involved in dispute but few workers forced him to stop taking footage of the scenes and even manhandled, resultantly his mobile phone fell down and damaged.

PTI provincial leader Haleem Adil Sheikh also present on the occasion.

Meeting expressed concern over this incident and demanded Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to take notice of the incident.