Share:

PSQCA authorises use of Pakistan Standard Mark number for Mehr bottled water

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has authorised the use of Pakistan Standard (PS) Mark No.CM/L-562/2014 (R) for Mehr bottled water, a brand of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Muhammad Yasin Akhtar, Director PSQCA, presented the license to Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, informed a varsity spokesman on Monday.

The license is issued for two years in compliance with the quality control measures undertaken by Mehr bottled Water Unit after the periodical testing and inspections of SDC Inspectors, he said.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza appreciated the efforts of Mehr bottled Water Unit team for maintaining the quality of product and said, “Access to the safe and clean water is the right of everyone and varsity is also providing the facility of clean drinking water to the students and employees. He assured for maintaining the standards and quality of Mehr bottled Water and said varsity is playing due role for the socio-economic uplift of the country.

Muhammad Yasin Akhtar, Director PSQCA said that government has brought the Pakistan Standard No: 4639/2004 (R) on Bottled Drinking Water under compulsory Certification Marks Scheme from December, 2001. He advised the gathering not to compromise on the quality of product and use only PS marked products.–staff reporter

Excise teams remove 4700 illegal number plates from vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has intensified the on-going campaign against use of Illegal fancy number plates by the owners of vehicles and removed 4700 illegal number plates from the vehicles during last ten days.

Following the orders of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani, Excise and Taxation Department ICT has accelerated the campaign and removed illegal fancy number plates from the vehicles during the on-going campaign.

Director Excise and Taxation said that the department has constituted two teams which are carrying out checking of vehicles at different locations of the city and are removing illegal number plates.

The Excise Department has directed owners of vehicles to use only those security and safety featured number plates on the vehicles which are issued by the Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad. The Excise Department has warned that use of illegal number plates on the vehicle by the owner itself is illegal; therefore, it should be removed from the vehicle forthwith failing which legal action will be taken against the violators.–APP