LAHORE - CIA police on Monday claimed to have smashed a gang of most-wanted robbers and arrested its 11 members who were involved in several armed robberies.

Police officer Syed Nadeem Abbas told reporters that the robbers were active members of an inter-district gang and they had committed several robberies at gunpoint in Lahore, Okara and Kasur districts. “We have also seized looted valuables, including cash, gold ornaments, tractors, motorcycles, and other valuables worth seven million rupees from their possession,” the CIA Police SP said while addressing a press conference at the Investigation Police Headquarters on Monday.

The police also recovered firearms in huge quantity from their possession. The arrested robbers were produced before the media.