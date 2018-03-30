Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Today children are growing up with smartphones in their hands, developing their own apps, programming robots and creating online personas. Indeed, technology is prevalent in every facet of children's lives, including at school where they're often using technology tools to enhance their learning.

But just because a child knows what buttons to push or has access to a world of knowledge at their fingerprints doesn't mean he or she knows what to do with that power, and power it surely is. They need to be guided by their parents and teachers on a right path. 'A path which can leads students to real advantages of the innovative technologies.'

Recently, Lahore Grammar School (LGS) in collaboration with Galxyz has introduced advanced mobile applications to promote digital literacy among pupils.