LOS ANGELES:- Liam Gallagher surprised The Killers by joining them on stage in Brazil on Sunday night. The former Oasis star has been taking some time off after suffering with a chest infection, but he appeared to be in good health as he startled frontman Brandon Flowers with his appearance at Lollapalooza Festival. The ‘Run For Cover’ hitmaker then proceeded with a cover of Oasis’ ‘Gas Panic!’ The track from 2000’s ‘Standing On The Shoulders of Giants’ hasn’t been performed by Liam and his bandmates - including his older brother Noel Gallagher - since their 2002 gig in Stockholm.