Lahore (PR): A team of orators from Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) Monday lifted the prestigious Prof Dr Khalid Aftab Trophy for the Best English Team at the 23rd Parliamentary Style Debates organized by the Debating Society of GC University Lahore.

According to a press release, the topic of the final round of the debates was that “this house would declare domestic work as wage labor.” About 53 teams of different educational institutes from across the country participated in the bilingual debates.

According to the results, the University College Lahore (UCL) won the Urdu Parliamentary Style Debates. In individual category, Hadiqa Rehman from FCC University Lahore was declared the Best Urdu Speaker of the contest, while Syed Muhammad Ali Abbass Shield for the Best English Speaker went to Taha Masood of LUMS. However, GCU as host did not contest for coveted team trophies.

In under-19 category, teams of Lahore Grammar School lifted the team trophies. Ammar Junnaid and Haider Iqbal were adjudicated the best Urdu and English speakers respectively.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that debates played vital role in character building and intellectual grooming of students and all students should participate in such healthy activities. He announced that GCU would continue to host such prestigious events for the debaters from all over Pakistan.

Distinguished Old Ravian orator Mr Hamza Ijaz was chief guest at the final round of the bilingual debate competition adjudicated by eminent orators Muhammad Umer Khan, Ali Akbar Abbas Rizvi, Awais Malik, Hassan Haider Raza, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Sharif and Raza Gillani. Mr Hamza Ijaz praised the oratorical skills of the competing finalists and gave away trophies to the winners.