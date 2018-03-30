Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of Board of intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad has finalised all arrangements to conduct Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination in 10 districts of Hyderabad and Nawabshah Divisions from Tuesday.

According to announcement, a total of 137,746 candidates including 87,000 boys and 50,746 girls have prepared themselves to appear in the examinations while the BISE Hyderabad has set up 232 examination centres in Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts for them.

According to decision, the BISE management had allowed only those candidates to appear in the examinations who have fulfilled the requirement of 75 percent attendance in classes in their respective educational institutions.

This year, the management of BISE Hyderabad had taken the decision of printing separate codes on examination papers of each centre with objective to stop the leakage of paper before the examination. Besides, the BISE management had imposed ban on carrying mobile phone sets in the examination centres. According to BISE management, the Police would be deployed at the examination centres in order to maintain law and order and prohibit the entry of unauthorised persons in the examination centres.

The BISE Hyderabad has also formed vigilance teams which will visit the examination centre to stop the use of unfair means and copying during the examinations.