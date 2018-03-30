Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Media has an important role in nation building. It can bring the country out of the crises it has been going through these days.

This was stated by Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) tehsil chief organizer Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi during a reception ceremony he had hosted in the honour of local mediamen at Jamia Shamsul Quran here the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Sialvi thanked mediamen for the coverage of annual TLYR conference. He appreciated the role of media in strengthening democracy and highlighting social issues.

He expressed his optimism that local journalists would work for the betterment of remote areas of Noorpur Thal tehsil.