Islamabad - Dozens of medical graduates on Monday held a protest against a private medical college and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for non-registration of examinations.

Nearly one hundred medical graduates from Hashmat Medical and Dental College (HMDC) Gujrat, protested outside press club against the college administration and PMDC for putting their future at stake.

“Students didn’t do any malpractice,” they chanted. A student, Abu Bakar, while talking to The Nation said that HMDC re-enrolled nearly one hundred students in its 2016-17 session while taking millions of rupees in tuition fee from them.

He said that PMDC has now refused to register the session of the students alleging that the HMDC administration was involved in taking illegal donations and acting against the law in the name of fees. He said that HMDC and PMDC with joint connivance have risked the students’ future who paid millions of rupees to receive a medical education.

Another student Amanullah said that the students’ parents paid fees and gave donations to the college but instead of addressing the grievances of students the college administration has stopped cooperating with them. He also said that college administration has started threatening the students for raising the issue and demanding to settle their problems with PMDC.

The students urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the issue.

PMDC has also put a halt to the registration of 12 medical colleges including HMDC for taking donations in violation of PMDC rules and held inspection directing the college to fulfil the required teaching facilities.