LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have started work on conversion of an old dumpsite into a park.

After completion and levelling of the site, LWMC and PHA planted more than 11,000 plants

at the site.

Mehmood Booti is the oldest legitimate dumpsite, which was operational since 1997.

The site is located along Ring Road, 10km from Niazi Chowk.

Total area of Mehmood Booti dumpsite is 320 kanals (40 acres / 16 hectors). Waste dumping operation at Mehmood Booti has been closed because the site has reached its capacity.

LWMC Project Engineer Hamid Zaman is looking after this project and stated that project is first of its kind and this conversion of dumpsite into park will have a very positive impact on the environment.

LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed stated that making of park at dumpsite will be a good precedent for all other cities.