KASUR:- A five-year-old child of Basti Charagh Shah went missing in the B-Division police precincts here the other day. Altaf submitted an application to the police that his son Faiq, 5, went to a nearby shop in the morning to buy sweets but did not return. He feared abduction of his son at which the police registered a case and launched investigation. The police formed six teams comprising personnel from Muhafiz and Elite Force. The police also got CCTV footage of the boy within 4km radius of the area from where he had gone missing.



The police searched the area with sniffer dogs and announced Rs50,000 reward for a person who would help police recover the boy. Banners showing minor's picture have been displayed at prominent places of the district.