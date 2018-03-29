Share:

Islamabad : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday visited the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi and gave assurance that the nation will furnish all resources to fulfil the requirements of country’s defence forces.

Abbasi was briefed on the operational preparedness of armed forces, said a statement issued by the PM House. The premier expressed confidence in the “operational preparations of the armed forces to neutralise and defeat complete spectrum of threats and challenges”. “The nation will provide necessary resources to meet the requirements of the country’s defence forces,” he was quoted as saying.