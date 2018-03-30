Share:

LAHORE - Former premier and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has endorsed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s allegations of horse-trading in the election of Sadiq Sanjrani as the Senate chairman.

The election for the Senate chairman was a fraud, said Nawaz Sharif, according to a media report. He added a horrible game was played to secure the senate top slot.

Nawaz Sharif said an injustice was done by ousting him from power as a result of which economy of Pakistan was on the decline today. Without naming anyone, the former prime minister said he and his family members were being victimised, but they would not run away and face the challenges. Nawaz said he did not accept the court decisions against him, terming his ouster from power a big loss to the national economy.

Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama case said no evidence had been found out against him and his family members in the NAB references and now fresh efforts were afoot to collect ‘fake’ proofs.

The former premier said future of the country depended on democracy and vowed to continue to struggle for continuation of the democratic process. He also invited all democratic forces to forge unity and come on a single platform. He said restoration of justice was his top priority, adding his voice for giving sanctity to vote had become a household slogan. He sounded very optimistic about the PML-N’s victory in the next elections, taking credit of restoring peace in the country, particularly in Karachi where the PSL final became possible due to the PML-N peace efforts.

On the health state of his spouse Kulsoom Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif said she was ill, but was fighting the disease bravely. “I wanted to go to London to see my wife, but the court did not allow me to leave the country,” he said.

The former prime minister pledged to take ahead the journey of progress and development of the country even after his party’s victory in the next elections.

‘Jealousy against Shehbaz made Imran mentally sick’

Jealousy against Shehbaz Sharif has made Imran Khan mentally sick, especially the power projects installed by the former at Sahiwal, Baloki, Havelian, Bahadar Shah and Bhikki have affected his mental faculties.

According to APP, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said this in a rejoinder issued here Monday to the tirade of Imran Khan against Shehbaz Sharif in Mansehra.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif had served the masses and therefore the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also needed a chief minister like him.

The minister recounting the development work carried out in Punjab by Shehbaz Sharif said that 36 district hospitals had been uplifted and modernized. She said that if Imran could find some time from his obsession with lies then he should visit the hospital in Bahawalpur, Tayyaip Erdogan Hospital at Muzzaffar Garh, children hospital Faisalabad, Kidney Center Multan, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Shahdra Teaching Hospital, Burn Center Multan, Surgical Tower Lahore and new teaching hospitals of the province.

The minister observed that perhaps Imran must be feeling a pinch of shame by seeing Metro Bus in Punjab, Orange Bus Service, farm to market roads, development of infrastructure, Metro Bus service in Multan and Rawalpindi and Lahore-Multan Bus Service.

Marriyum remarked that the foregoing projects existed on the ground and not in the feasibility reports and the memorandums of understanding (MOUs). She said that Imran could not hide his incompetence by crying hoarse and hurling allegations against others from every convenient roof-top. The minister said that for claiming parity with Nawaz Sharif he would have to get elected twice as chief minister and thrice as Prime Minister of Pakistan and serve the people like him.

She said that before competing with Shehbaz Sharif he should build one Metro, a new hospital, 100 MW electricity project and a forensic laboratory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or at least eradicate Dengue. Marriyum said that instead of criticizing and hurling allegations at others he should show to the people a new wall built in a school, or a new room added to a hospital and also unlock the Ehtsab Commission.