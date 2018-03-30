Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold hearing on Tuesday (today) in power tariff cut for the month of February. According to official sources, the power consumers are likely to get a relief of Rs2.19 per unit in lieu of fuel price adjustment formula for February. They said Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) in a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) sought Rs2.19 per unit reduction in power tariff for the said month. In the petition, the CPPA-G said the actual cost remained at Rs5.06/kWh against the reference fuel charges of Rs7.2603/kWh.