ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked: “Pakistan commends the Government of Saudi Arabia for destroying the missiles and limiting the casualties.”

The government of Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with the “leadership, the government and people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain.” The attack was separately condemned by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on social media.

Asif tweeted: “We strongly condemn missile attack on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan remains fully committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.”