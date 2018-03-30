Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) Monday discussed various methods pertaining to domestic, international and women's cricket.

The 48th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) took place at a local hotel in Karachi Monday which was chaired by PCB chairman Najam Sethi and attended by its members Murad Ismail, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Mansoor Masood Khan, Dr Najeeb Samie, Arif Ijaz, IPC secretary Syed Abu Ahmed Akif, PCB COO Subhan Ahmed, PCB CFO Badar M Khan, director media Amjad Hussain and secretary to the board Salman Naseer.

The PCB chairman briefed the BoG about cricket development at the domestic level and it was decided by the members that the national A team should be revived and the team's home and away tours should be arranged with teams from around the world in the coming months.

The BoG was also briefed about PCB plans of further improving domestic cricket. The PCB has requested the departments to play an active role in improving and capacity building of regions across the country and elaborated plans would be soon shared with them.

The meeting also appreciated Pakistan women cricket team performance in Sri Lanka, where they won the ODI series. The PCB chief apprised the BoG of the plan of setting-up five ‘women's cricket academies’ around the country, adding that the details of the venues and development plan for these academies would be announced soon.

The BoG also backed PCB's plans of developing an infrastructure for PSL and international matches around the country in the years ahead. The stadiums would be upgraded and brought to international standards for the upcoming editions of the PSL as well as international tours by teams from around the world.

The BoG was also briefed about the plans and preparations for the three-match Twenty20I series against the West Indies that will be staged at the National Stadium in Karachi next week.

The BoG lauded the PCB for the outstanding success of the PSL 2018 that concluded with a historic final at Karachi's National Stadium on Sunday. The BoG acknowledged the tireless efforts of Sethi and his team, which made the PSL 2018 a huge success. The BoG members unanimously backed the PCB in the efforts of building the PSL brand that has now become a leading Pakistani brand acknowledged around the world.