SADIQABAD-Poor sewerage system has become an exigent problem of Old Sadiqabad City and is in desperate need of rehabilitation.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of the city expressed concerns over the chocked sewage system and ponds of stagnant dirty water to which the municipal authority has turned a blind eye. "Stink emitting from the piles of trash and ponds of dirty water have made our days and nights restless," they said, adding that accumulated water in residential areas had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, threatening outbreak of dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases. They lamented that the overflowing drains have ended up in blocking streets, making it difficult for residents to pass through. They also flayed the authorities concerned for being least interested in curbing the grave situation.

They demanded the RY Khan deputy commissioner and the Municipal Committee chairman take immediate notice of the worsening sanitary condition in the city.

POTHOLES

Big potholes at the city's railway crossing threaten any untoward incident. According to locals, a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley got stuck in a pothole at the railway crossing, delaying train's departure four hours. Locals pulled the vehicle out on a self-help basis. They urged the railway high-ups to order repair to fix potholes to avoid any unpleasant situation.