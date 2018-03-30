Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University and China’s Northeastern University (NEU) have signed a memorandum of understanding on launch of a joint doctoral programme.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was organized at Vice Chancellor’s office. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, Faculty of Arts Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Director of NEU Institute of Manchus Study of China Tan Biyou, Director of External Linkages Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali and others were present on the occasion. According to the MoU, the joint training programme would be launched in PhD in history and both parties would jointly recruit qualified postgraduates from China. In the four-year programme, the students would spend first year in Punjab University to finish the basic course and they would spend next three years to do research in NEU, which is ranked among top 40 universities out of 500 universities in China. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zakria Zakar said that Pakistan and China were time tested friends. He said that academic institutions of both countries must enhance academic collaboration because of increasing bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

He said that CPEC would bring prosperity for Pakistan and we must prepare ourselves to get benefit from the mega project.