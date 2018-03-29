Share:

SAO PAULO - Assailants attacked public buildings and burned vehicles in one of Brazil's most violence-plagued states, Agencia Brasil reported late Sunday. The attacks in Ceara state, located in northeast Brazil, took place on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Three suspects were killed in a shootout with police in state capital Fortaleza, where several public administration buildings were attacked and five buses were burned, Agencia Brasil reported. Homemade bombs were set off in the city of Sobral, while vehicles were set on fire in Cascavel, it said.