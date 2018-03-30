Share:

Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) students on Monday urged the Academic Staff Association (ASA) to end the lock-down of the institution and demanded immediate restoration of academic activities.

The Quaidian Student Federation (QSF) representatives from Punjab, Pashtoon, Gilgit Baltistan and Sindh Council held a press briefing here and urged federal education minister and chancellor of the university to take measures to save the semester of the students.

The QSF leader Asim Taimoori said that the students’ right to education has been taken away since the last fifty days as no academic or research activity is being carried out there.

“The academic semester will be wasted if academic activities are not resumed in the university by this week,” he said.

He said it is a cause of worry that students being the major stake-holder at university are suffering the most due to the impasse between ASA and university administration.

“The students are facing increasing difficulties as there is no guarantee from either side regarding normalisation of the situation,” he said.

Taimoori said that the plan has been orchestrated to tarnish the reputation of the most prestigious higher education institution of the country. He urged all sides to step forward to bring an end to this deadlock. “Students residing at hostels are also facing financial problems,” said Asad Gondal from Punjab Council

He highlighted that it has become difficult for students to bear the daily expenses from their pockets especially with no confirmation of the restoration of the academic activities in sight.

Aijaz Ali from Mehran Council said that students are playing an impartial role in the conflict without supporting any side.

He said that the ASA has been requested to shift their sit-in from the transport section so the students can avail bus facilities to travel to and from university.