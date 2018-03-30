Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana has said that the people have got aware of the negative political tactics of the opponents, claiming that the PML-N government has initiated a record number of development projects in South Punjab.

“Projects like Women University, Nishtar Medical University, Kidney Centre, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Burn Unit, DHQ Hospital, farm to market roads and many others are a big proof of development. The opponents need to set aside their prejudices to see this development,” he maintained while delivering a speech at second convocation of Women University Multan here on Monday.

He claimed that the government offers higher education facilities to the girls at their threshold as a result of which a large number of girls were enrolled at different educational institutions today.

He stressed upon the parents to let girls utilise their capabilities after completion of their education instead of forcing them to sit at home. He said that the nation was proud of its daughters and they were a guarantee to a shining future of the country.

He said that Pakistan’s progress had transformed into reality from a dream. He added that Pakistan’s unique geographical situation turned it into one of the most important states in the world.

Earlier, talking to a delegation of High Court Bar Association Multan, the Governor stressed upon them to utilise their all out energies for dispensation of justice to the people. He said that the civil society accorded importance to the opinion of lawyers and therefore they should play an active role for promoting positive though in the society. He asked them to step forward for reviving the honour of black coat. He said that the junior lawyers should respect their seniors and learn from their experiences. He said that legal profession was a tough job and lawyers should continue their struggle to achieve their target.

He assured the delegates that the problems being faced by legal fraternity of Multan would be resolved through joint efforts.