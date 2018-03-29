Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Riversong, one of the leading smartphone accessories manufacturer headquartered in China organized a bloggers and media meet-up at Faletti's hotel in Lahore. Through this meet up, Riversong aimed to enrich relationships with the bloggers community in the region and inform them more about how Riversong came into being, its current product offerings and its future plans. While speaking at the event, Syed Ali Yousuf, COO global Riversong said, "Riversong is a premium quality yet affordable mobile phone accessory brand.

and its owned by IMG Group of Communication, Shenzhen, China which is a renown ODM and mobile phone manufacturer which produces millions of mobile phones every month for reputed International brands globally.