ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday summoned the lawyers’ apex bodies and bar’s reps to assist the court in deciding the fate of ex-lawmaker Nehal Hashmi.

Nehal has been tried for his contemptuous and abusive remarks against the top court judges after his release from jail in February.

A three-member bench headed by CJ Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing on a show-cause notice to Nehal.

The court issued notices to vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other bar associations to appear today (Tuesday) and to give their opinion as to how Nehal could be dealt with.

Hashmi had made the speech after his release from Adiala Jail following a one-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The bar representatives will apprise the court of their opinion as to whether in the present circumstances Nehal is entitled to remain as a lawyer and continue his practice.

During the course of hearing, chief justice asked Hashmi as to whether he can use the same abusive language for himself as he used for the judges of the apex court.

“If I was at your place and uttered the same as a lawyer, I would have ashamed of myself but you (Hashmi) are neither apologetic nor repenting,” the CJ said.

The bench played the clip in the courtroom for six times wherein Hashimi was abusing the judges.

Hahsmi, however, expressed regret but said he was just acting in the video and repeating the words of people who were saying in the jail and were criticising the whole system.

The court then asked former SCBA president Rashid A Rizvi, who was present in courtroom, to come up to the rostrum and suggest how Hashmi should be dealt with.

“This is also the test of your (Rizvi’s) justice,” the chief justice asked Rizvi, adding he was going to hold accountability in this case through lawyers.“How dare you (Hashmi) abuse the judges and the apex court,” chief justice expressed his anger at Hashmi.

Rizvi told the court that the language used by Hashmi as an act was ‘un-defendable’, adding the court was their pride.

He said that they had great respect for the judiciary as well as to the judges. “We even didn’t use such language against the PCO judges,” Rizvi said.

The chief justice then asked Farogh Nasim, former Vice Chairman PBC, for his opinion over derogatory attitude of Hashmi. Nasim too said that the language used by Hashmi was not defendable.

A representative of Sindh Bar Association also told the court that Nehal could not be pardoned for the abusive language used against judges of the apex court.

The CJ said that the court could better deal with the situation but for the dignity of the bar this court wanted to seek opinion of the legal fraternity on the matter. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for today.

SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN